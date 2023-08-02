"Bet against me, I dare you"- 29-year-old superstar sends warning following WWE RAW

A 29-year-old superstar has delivered a warning to the WWE Universe following last night's edition of RAW.

Becky Lynch made her way to the ring during last night's episode of RAW and demanded her rematch against Trish Stratus. The two battled at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, but Trish Stratus emerged victorious after Zoey Stark made her main roster debut. Stark leveled Lynch with the Z360 outside the ring, and Stratus capitalized for the pinfall victory.

The Man defeated Zoey Stark on the July 24th episode of RAW to earn a rematch against Trish Stratus. If Lynch lost the match, she would have had to get a tattoo honoring Stratus across her chest.

She demanded that the match take place last night, but Zoey Stark interfered right away to end the bout via disqualification. WWE official Adam Pearce later announced that Stratus and Lynch will have their rematch in two weeks on the red brand.

Zoey Stark took to Instagram today to deliver a warning following RAW. She dared people to bet against her while showing off her physique, as you can see in the image below.

"Bet against me, I dare you #starkreality," she wrote on Instagram.

Trish Stratus reacts to Zoey Stark's message after WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had a hilarious reaction to Stark's message following last night's episode of RAW.

Stratus and Lynch will be having their rematch on the August 14th edition of the red brand at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Stratus was born in Toronto, and the crowd may be behind her in the rematch in 13 days.

Trish Stratus reacted to Stark's warning after RAW and wondered who would be stupid enough to doubt her. You can check out Stratus' reaction to Stark's message in the image below.

Trish Stratus reacts to Stark's comment after RAW.

WWE official Adam Pearce also announced that Zoey Stark will be barred from ringside in the rematch between Lynch and Stratus on August 14th. As of now, Ronda Rousey versus Shayna Baszler is the only match from RAW's women's division that is set to take place at SummerSlam this Saturday night in Detroit.

Which match are you most looking forward to at WWE SummerSlam? Do you think Stratus versus Lynch should have been included on the card for the premium live event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.