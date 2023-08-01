Why is Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus not happening at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring potential reasons

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is not happening at SummerSlam 2023. Adam Pearce booked the match for RAW in Canada two weeks from tonight. The WWE official confirmed the match after The Man was assaulted by Trish and Zoey Stark on RAW this week.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus previously happened at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The match also marked the main roster debut of Zoey Stark. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion helped Trish win against Becky.

Fans might wonder why WWE didn’t book Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus for SummerSlam 2023. Here are three possible reasons why the match is taking place on a RAW instead of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. Canada is Stratus' home country

WWE will return to Winnipeg, Canada, for the August 14, 2023, episode of RAW. Trish Stratus will take on Becky Lynch on the show that night. That could be the final match of the Hall of Famer’s WWE career.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Trish wrestles her final match in her home country instead of SummerSlam 2023. The veteran has got nothing left to prove. She might even put over Becky Lynch on RAW two weeks from now.

#2. SummerSlam 2023 has a stacked card

WWE has created a solid card for the Biggest Party of the Summer. This year’s SummerSlam features a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship and a MMA Rules Match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Plus, with Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez still likely to be added to SummerSlam 2023, it’s no wonder Triple H didn’t book Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus for their second biggest Premium Live Event of the year.

#3. LA Knight’s popularity might be the reason

LA Knight’s popularity continues to grow every week. The former Million Dollar Champion and Sheamus were added to the SummerSlam card last Friday. More participants for the Battle Royal will be announced this Friday.

LA Knight’s popularity might’ve caused Triple H to replace the Battle Royal with Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus at SummerSlam to give the man more screen time. It remains to be seen if the megastar will prevail in the match this Saturday in Detroit.

