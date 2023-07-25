WWE Superstar's first ever loss on RAW leads to backstage meltdown

Zoey Stark has already made quite an impact on WWE's main roster already. The former NXT star has already aligned herself with Trish Stratus, and she also took part in the 2023 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Stark was also undefeated on RAW until the latest episode, where she faced Becky Lynch. The stakes heading into the match were that if The Man won, she would get a match against Trish Stratus at SummerSlam next month.

Lynch handed Stark her first loss on the red brand, forcing the former NXT star to tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Following her defeat on RAW, Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus were seen having a heated exchange backstage. While their interaction did not air on RAW, you can check out the video above.

Trish Stratus' feud with Lynch started after the WWE legend attacked The Man after the duo lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Their first match took place at Night of Champions earlier this year, with the Hall of Famer picking up the win after an assist from Zoey Stark.

Stratus could be relying on Stark to be the difference maker at SummerSlam and should heed alienating her closest ally at the moment.

