Shayna Baszler explains why she was "offended" at not being part of new WWE show (Exclusive)

Shayna Baszler was recently asked to share her thoughts regarding the new show Love & WWE, prompting an interesting response.

The brand-new show is a reality series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. After tying the knot in 2018, the power couple have established themselves as staples in the Stamford-based promotion's roster. Their show provides a sneak peek as they juggle their pro wrestling careers with their personal lives.

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, however, jokingly stated that she was upset at not being invited to be a part of the show. Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, she stated:

"It's kinda crazy. You know, I have been on a reality show or two myself, so it would be interesting to see the similarities. You know, I am a little offended that I wasn't invited to go do something fun to be honest. But we will see, we will see. Maybe I will pop in there this season. You gotta tune in I guess." [0:33 onwards]

Love & WWE, starring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, airs on Hulu. Do check it out!

The WWE Superstar has previously talked about her booking after Becky Lynch went on her maternal leave

Shayna Baszler had apparently felt quite directionless once her feud with Becky Lynch dissolved due to the latter's pregnancy.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Shayna explained that Becky's hiatus had negatively impacted her. She stated:

"There was a time period after I had that [WWE WrestleMania 36] match with Becky [Lynch]," Baszler said. "I lost and I was down about that... WrestleMania seems like the end of the [line], right? So I [was] like, 'Now what? I missed it."

She further explained how good advice made her feel more positive afterward.

"[I have] the type of style where people go, 'Oh! Shayna's back!'" Baszler continued. "And it's a threat. With what I bring to the table, it's not a common thing, especially as far as the women's division."

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Shayna Baszler in the company.

