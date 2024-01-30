5-time WWE champion felt "lost and down" after losing a major match to Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's WWE journey has been inspirational for fans and superstars alike across the globe. Meanwhile, a former multi-time champion spoke about feeling lost and down following a major loss to The Man.

In 2020, former two-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler joined WWE's main roster and went after the then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The two stars had a match at WrestleMania 36, which The Man won.

Later, Lynch went on maternal leave, and Baszler was seemingly stagnant following her feud with The Man. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion said she felt lost and down after the event:

"There was a time period after I had that [WWE WrestleMania 36] match with Becky [Lynch]," Baszler said. "I lost and I was down about that... WrestleMania seems like the end of the [line], right? So I [was] like, 'Now what? I missed it."

However, she said that she received words of assurance from her coach, who helped her understand the situation and get back in the game:

"[I have] the type of style where people go, 'Oh! Shayna's back!'" Baszler continued. "And it's a threat. With what I bring to the table, it's not a common thing, especially as far as the women's division." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The Submission Magician had a fruitful career on the main roster following her loss to The Man. She's currently teaming up with Zoey Stark on Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch wants to face the WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40

Last year, Becky Lynch spent the year giving back to the women's division as she feuded with Trish Stratus and worked on the developmental brand for a while as the NXT Women's Champion.

However, The Man is ready for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Speaking on Strutting From Gorilla, Lynch not only made her intentions clear for the event but fired shots at the WWE Women's World Champion:

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]."

Sadly, The Man failed to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see how she punches her ticket against Rhea Ripley.

