WWE keeping its own "Forbidden Door" open with rival promotion - Reports

WWE continues to shock the wrestling world with another major happening in the new era. While World Wrestling Entertainment has worked with numerous promotions in the past, AEW and NJPW seemed to have a lock on the modern-day "Forbidden Door" genre, but that is changing.

As the Knockouts World Champion, TNA's Jordynne Grace debuted for WWE this past January in the Women's Royal Rumble. She returned to the company on last week's NXT to confront Roxanne Perez for a match for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground. Grace, revealed to be earning big money from WWE, will face Stevie Turner on tomorrow's show.

The Juggernaut's NXT debut was incredibly unique due to a request made by Perez. Multiple sources now report that more crossovers are expected between WWE and TNA in the near future, perhaps for the NXT brand. Fightful Select adds that there had been some concern over the working relationship coming to an end after Scott D'Amore's departure, as he helped facilitate Grace's Rumble debut on his way out of the company.

Despite the concern, TNA sources report that the lines of communication have remained open, and this particular forbidden door is "very open" for more crossovers.

NXT is expected to be represented in some capacity at an upcoming TNA show and events. PWInsider adds that word going around backstage said more collaborations between WWE and TNA are expected past Battleground.

While not confirmed, it was speculated that there might be some NXT angle at the upcoming TNA events from Cicero Stadium in Chicago - either the Against All Odds pay-per-view on Friday, June 14 or the TV taping planned for the next night.

WWE NXT Battleground PLE updated line-up

The NXT brand will present its second annual Battleground PLE on June 9.

Officials currently have four title matches and one special match set for Battleground. Rapper Sexyy Red will be the official host. The current line-up looks like this:

NXT Underground: Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler

Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler NXT Tag Team Championship : Axiom and Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

: Axiom and Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson NXT North American Championship : Oba Femi (c) vs. Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee

: Oba Femi (c) vs. Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee NXT Women's Championship : Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jordynne Grace Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion: Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Mia Yim vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend

NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page is expected to be confirmed this week. Battleground is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, at 7:30 PM ET. This will be the first pro wrestling event to air from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

