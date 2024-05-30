Backstage news on WWE plans for controversial celebrity - Reports

WWE Universe includes millions of fans from around the world, and many of those fans are famous for various reasons. From actors to rock stars to all-star athletes, celebrities have been an important part of World Wrestling Entertainment since the beginning. The success of WrestleMania I is credited to the famous faces who participated, and the company even has a Celebrity Wing for the Hall of Fame.

Controversial rapper Sexyy Red made several WWE tweets last year, and she was invited to RAW by Jey Uso. The 28-year-old was linked to Trick Williams after fans chanted Red's "Shake Yo Dreads" lyrics to the NXT Champion in a viral moment. After tweeting about Trick's feud with Noam Dar, the St. Louis rapper was invited to NXT by The Anointed One. It was reported that the interactions were by design as a "partnership" between Red and the company was developing.

Trending

Red was rumored for an angle with Williams at Battleground next month, but it was announced this week that the St. Louis rapper would host the PLE scheduled for Sunday, June 9, from Las Vegas. A new report from Fightful Select notes that NXT sources have spoken highly of Red, adding that she is easy to work with.

The "Pound Town" rapper is expected to make additional appearances on NXT TV after Battleground. It remains to be seen if she will also work the Heatwave PLE in July, but it is likely.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

One backstage source compared plans for Red's WWE presence moving forward to that of pop/rock star Poppy, who is also a lifelong fan.

The Boston singer has had a long-term partnership with the company, including NXT TV appearances, a complete soundtrack and theme songs, and tracks in WWE video games, among other projects.

Sexyy Red mixes it up with WWE NXT Superstars

"SkeeYee" rapper Sexyy Red made her official World Wrestling Entertainment TV debut on this week's NXT show to build to Battleground, which she will host.

According to Fightful Select, WWE internally labeled this week's NXT episode the "Sexyy Red Is NXT" edition. Red has been well-received in the company so far.

Red appeared on Tuesday's show to help Ava introduce the Women's North American Championship ahead of the inaugural champion being crowned at Battleground. The segment ended with Red and Tatum Paxley having a tug-of-war with the title until Mia Yim attacked Paxley.

Red later accompanied Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans to the ring for their main event win over Gallus. At one point, Joe Coffey grabbed the NXT Championship, but Red snatched it back, which led to the finish.

This was before the massive debut of Ethan Page. New backstage details on Page were just revealed today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.