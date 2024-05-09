Backstage news on controversial star working with WWE - Reports

The new WWE era has been full of bombshell storylines and shocking surprises. The product is techncially still rated PG, but there's a general consensus that things have been a bit edgier. The company shows no signs of scaling back, as is evident with the latest news leak from backstage.

This week's WWE NXT featured a special hectic edition of Supernova Sessions with Meta-Four and their guest, NXT Champion Trick Williams. This is apparently building to Dar vs. Williams at Battleground, and an angle with controversial rapper Sexyy Red. The first link between the St. Louis rapper and WWE's Anointed One came last November as the NXT crowd chanted lyrics from Red's Shake Yo Dreads song, which Williams acknowledged for a viral moment.

The 26-year-old "Pound Town" rapper previously expressed her fondness for Shawn Michaels' theme song, and she was invited to RAW by Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

Red seemed to be watching NXT on Tuesday night as she took to X to comment on Trick and Meta-Four. You can see the tweet here.

"Mannnn, WTF I just watch on Supernova Sessions? MetaFour betta watch dey back cause Trick Williams gon be on dey a** now!! [loudly crying face emoji x 2]," Sexyy Red wrote.

The NXT Champion then responded and invited the SkeeYee rapper to have a discussion. He also referenced the chants from last November.

The interactions between Williams and Red were supposedly by design. A new report from Fightful Select notes that the integration is a part of what was described as a "partnership" between the two sides. A WWE source added that fans can expect to see more interactions with Sexyy Red in the future.

"Let’s talk about it #shakeyodreads," Trick Williams wrote.

Red has not publicly responded to Trick's last post as of this writing. There's no word yet on when we might see the rapper on NXT TV.

WWE NXT to feature title match and more next week

The road to WWE NXT Battleground will continue next Tuesday, live from the Performance Center in Orlando.

The qualifying matches for the six-woman Ladder Match to crown the inaugural Women's North American Champion at Battleground will begin next week. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame and Lash Legend vs. Ivy Nile have been confirmed.

The Heritage Cup will be on the line next week as Charlie Dempsey defends against Tony D'Angelo. Two more bouts are official for next Tuesday - Noam Dar vs. Je'Von Evans, plus Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima.

This week's NXT featured Spring Breakin' fallout. Full, detailed results are available on SK Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback