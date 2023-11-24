"You'll be my VIP guest around here" - Jey Uso invites Sexyy Red to WWE; wants her to sing his theme song

RAW Superstar Jey Uso has shared that he'd love to see female rapper Sexyy Red appear in WWE.

The 25-year-old musician is a wrestling fan. She has even sported a replica of the WWE Championship belt in her music videos. Sexyy Red expressed interest in working with the company on Twitter after seeing an edited video of Jey making his entrance to her song "SkeeYee." The former Bloodline member responded to her tweet, inviting her to be his special guest.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Jey Uso said he didn't expect her to respond to the edited video of him entering to her song. He added that she'd be his VIP in WWE and wanted her to perform his theme song live.

"First off, I was like, 'No way, dog! She out here responding?' Then, I see her in a controversy and I don’t give a damn. Us too, who cares? Let’s get these numbers in with her. She’s still down and said she’s never came to a wrestling live event, a PLE, TV taping. If you hear this, [Sexyy] you’ll be my VIP guest around here, girl. You can come out with me and help me sing my theme song. We gon’ have to change that red to blue though!" said Jey.

Jey Uso also wants to see Conor McGregor in WWE

Over the years, several celebrities have stepped inside the WWE ring, including Johnny Knoxville, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul. They each had matches that exceeded expectations.

When asked which other celebrities he would like to see in WWE, Jey Uso named UFC Legend Conor McGregor as his first pick.

"First one that comes to mind is Conor McGregor. He’s kinda been tip-toeing around us a little bit. He’s had interactions with a couple of us, but never fully got in here. I’d like to see what he’s about. I love Shaquille O’Neal, so I personally think about LeBron James and I know he’s a huge fan. Let’s run it. They can all catch this Superkick though. Sexyy Red can get her ass Superkicked too!" said Jey Uso.

Jey Uso is set to compete in the Men's WarGames match for the second time in a row this year at Survivor Series this Saturday night.

Would you like to see Sexyy Red make an appearance in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!