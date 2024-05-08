We got another great episode of WWE NXT tonight after Spring Breakin' concluded last week. We got some big matches tonight while Noam Dar took out Trick Williams during his talk show.

Wes Lee def. Josh Briggs

Shayna Baszler def. Karmen Petrovic

Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne)

Michin def. Arianna Grace

Fallon Henley def. Kelani Jordan

Lexis King def. Duke Hudson

Roxanne Perez def. Chelsea Green to retain the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Briggs got an early stomp and blocked some high-flying offense before Lee sent him outside for a big dive. Josh got some big strikes and took control of the match back in the ring.

After a break on NXT, Briggs got a big hip toss and a side slam before sending Lee into the corner. Lee returned with a big boot and took Briggs down before getting the sudden pin.

Result: Wes Lee def. Josh Briggs

Ivar, Briggs, and Lee were in the ring after the match and stared each other down before Oba Femi came in and took them all out.

Grade: B+

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe were backstage and wanted a tag title shot, but the No Quarter Catch Crew showed up and made fun of them before setting up a match.

Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler on WWE NXT

Baszler tried for a waistlock before Petrovic got a big roundhouse kick. Baszler returned with strikes but took a Hammerlock DDT before going for a wristlock.

Shayna stomped on Karmen's arm before getting the submission win off the Kirifuda Clutch.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Karmen Petrovic

Grade: B-

Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley got into an argument backstage, setting up a match for later in the night.

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont on WWE NXT

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of the D'Angelo Family came out as the guest referee, and the NQCC was in control with quick tags early on. Dempsey got a big German Suplex, but Stacks delayed the count, giving the rookies an advantage.

Dempsey got in Stacks' face, shoved him before the ref took him out with a strike, and allowed Igwe to roll him up for the win.

Result: Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Grade: B-

Arianna Grace was backstage, and the moment she left, Gigi Dolin said that she was done pretending to be like Grace.

Arianna Grace vs. Michin on WWE NXT

Michin was in control early on and stomped on Grace's foot before taking her out with a massive kick. Grace tossed Michin into the ropes before getting a big elbow strike for a near fall.

Michin came back with a flying armbar before getting a powerbomb and a big boot. Grace took a Sunset Flip before Michin hit a big German Suplex, followed by the Sole Food for the win.

Result: Michin def. Arianna Grace

Grade: C

Thea Hail was talking to Ridge Holland backstage when Chase U and Lexis King showed up. King antagonized the group, and Duke Hudson set up a match with him.

Trick Williams was next as a special guest for the Supernova Sessions hosted by Meta-Four. The champ said that he was there to find out what was in the envelope, and Dar revealed that it contained a picture of Trick pinning Dar with his foot under the rope.

Dar called Trick a scammer and a conman, calling his title reign fraudulent. Trick said that if Dar wanted a title match, all he had to do was ask before Williams hinted that Lash was keeping a secret from the group.

Legend freaked out and was leaving the ring, but Trick stopped her and said that she called him "Trick Willy Wonka." Lash said this wasn't the time before Dar knocked the champ out with a big forearm, took the NXT Championship off him, and posed with it while Legend was shocked.

Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan on WWE NXT

Fallon had the early advantage and got a back suplex before sending Jordan into the ropes. Henley got a lariat followed by a big snap suplex.

Fallon undid the turnbuckles in the corner before tossing Jordan face-first into it. Henley followed up with a knee strike and picked up the win.

Result: Fallon Henley def. Kelani Jordan

Grade: C

We got the results of the NXT Women's Combine, and Sol Ruca, at #1, Thea Hail, at #2, and Jaida Parker, at #3, among others, held the top three spots. The 12 finalists will face each other in a series of matches to determine the Women's North American Champion.

Duke Hudson vs. Lexis King on WWE NXT

Duke got an early pin off a sidewalk slam before taking King down with chops in the corner. King returned with a takedown and an elbow drop before Duke got a Sunset Flip for a near fall. King went outside and taunted Holland, making him very angry.

Holland got in the ring with a steel chair, but the ref threw it out, causing a big distraction and allowing King to hit a superkick. King followed up with the coronation and picked up the win.

Result: Lexis King def. Duke Hudson

Grade: B

Jacy Jayne was recovering from her injuries, and Jazmyn Nyx said she would get revenge on Thea Hail for it.

Je’Von Evans showed up in the parking lot to talk to Noam Dar but got threatened in return.

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Chelsea Green - WWE NXT Women's Championship match

Roxanne was in control early on and pounded away at Chelsea on the mat before the latter fled the ring. Back inside, Roxy blocked the unprettier but was taken down on the ropes, where Green got a stomp.

The champ got a big top rope Rana before getting dropped on the buckles off a counter. Green got a big missile dropkick before countering the Pop Rox.

They traded roll-ups before Roxanne came back with the Pop Rox and got most of it on Green before getting the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Chelsea Green to retain the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Grade: B+

We saw Stack beat Damon Kemp into the trunk of an SUV before Tony D threatened him and drove off. Dempsey showed up right as they drove off and wondered what was going on as NXT went off the air.

