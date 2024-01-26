BREAKING: Released WWE Superstar finally makes big debut

A former WWE star has taken a major step to debut in a rival company.

Mustafa Ali was one of the stars released from the company in late 2023. After WWE's merger with Endeavor to form TKO, several superstars were released from the company only days later.

Since leaving WWE, Ali has taken several independent bookings and also announced the Mustafa Ali 2024 campaign, where he appeared to be running for President. He wrestled on January 6 and January 12 at APC and GCW, respectively, but now appears to have taken a major step toward what's next.

Now, the star has made his debut in TNA. In a video on TNA, Mustafa Ali appeared talking about change.

"Change, often it happens gradually, over time. But sometimes it happens in a flash. TNA has recently undergone a change, gradually, years in the making. But now, it's time for a different kind of change. One that's immediate and ignited by the introduction of an X-Factor. I'm Mustafa Ali and I approve this message."

Simply put, Ali is now a part of TNA and intends to shake things up in the promotion as the X-Factor.

The star clearly has big plans, and this new character has freshened up who he was in WWE. Fans also got a glimpse of this character previously, but in the end, it was not continued.

Now, though, it seems that the star has taken his character into his own hands to shape as he will.

