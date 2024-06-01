4 WWE stars who could respond to Jordynne Grace's open challenge at TNA Against All Odd

WWE is a different animal under Triple H. This has been highlighted in numerous ways, both from an on-screen perspective and in terms of business. Perhaps the most obvious is the willingness to work with other pro wrestling companies.

This isn't exactly new for Triple H. Even when Vince McMahon was in charge, The Game worked with EVOLVE, ICW, wXw, and PROGRESS, among other promotions. Lately, the company has been working with MARIGOLD, Pro Wrestling NOAH, All Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, and Reality of Wrestling.

The TNA relationship seems to be reaching levels previously unheard of. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace appeared on NXT this past week and she will be hosting an open challenge at TNA's Against All Odds PPV. Many believe a WWE performer could take her up on the challenge.

This article will take a look at a handful of stars under the World Wrestling Entertainment umbrella who could shockingly appear at Against All Odds. This includes main event talent and stars from NXT.

Below are four WWE Superstars who could respond to Jordynne Grace's open challenge at TNA Against All Odd.

#4. Roxanne Perez could try to get revenge

WWE NXT Battleground will be held on June 9th, 2024. Just five days later will be TNA's Against All Odds. With these two shows being so closely booked, it could be the perfect opportunity to do an entertaining one-two punch.

While Jordynne and Roxanne Perez will clash at NXT Battleground, WWE and TNA could agree to terms to have Perez challenge Jordynne just days later. This could open both companies up to something pretty interesting.

One of the two performers could be a double champion for a few days before losing the belt. Alternatively, Roxanne could retain at Battleground, but then challenge for the TNA Knockouts Title at Against All Odds and this time do the favor for The Juggernaut.

#3. Tegan Nox is lost in the shuffle in WWE

Tegan Nox is one of WWE's most underrated and underutilized performers. She is currently in her second run with the sports entertainment titan after having been released during the Vince McMahon-led regime in 2021. While this run has been better, it hasn't been perfect.

For example, the talented Nox has been absent from WWE television lately. She was in a team with Natalya, but the two weren't used together much prior to the 2024 Draft and have since been split up and put on separate brands.

There is speculation that The Welsh Wizard could end up on NXT. Whether that's the case or not, gaining some momentum by challenging Jordynne Grace could be extremely fun. While she's unlikely to defeat the champion, it would definitely put some eyes on Nox.

#2. Sol Ruca has a very bright future

Sol Ruca has one of the brightest futures in all of WWE. The young performer is an incredible in-ring athlete. She can do feats of athleticism that are hard to imagine, including her impressive finishing move 'The Sol Snatcher.'

Ruca has a big opportunity ahead of her. She will be in a Women's Ladder Match at NXT Battleground to crown the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. This could be huge for her career.

Whether Sol wins or loses the big-time bout, she could go to TNA's next pay-per-view and challenge Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Champion. With her being so new in her career, this excursion of sorts would be very beneficial for her growth as a performer.

#1. Naomi has a history in TNA

Bayley and Naomi are on SmackDown.

Naomi is one of WWE's most popular female stars. She is currently part of the Friday Night SmackDown brand and has been since she returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut back in January.

Naomi had infamously walked out alongside Sasha Banks back in 2022. Once she was clear of her contractual obligations with WWE, Naomi competed in TNA Wrestling under her real name, Trinity Fatu. This was big for her and it sparked a career resurgence of sorts.

Her biggest rival in the promotion was Jordynne Grace. They routinely fought over the TNA Knockouts Title and then even battled it out in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The two having one more big-time bout in TNA at Against All Odds could be extremely fun and an easy match for TNA to book given their past.

