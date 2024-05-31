WWE to prepare a huge reunion after 1,289 days? Exploring the possibility 

WWE has entered an exciting new era where unpredictable storylines, debuts, and reunions have occurred. Triple H has been more lenient with booking talent and is listening to fans. This could result in a stable reuniting after 1289 days, thanks to the promotion's recent partnership with TNA.

The Rascalz could reunite now the two companies have struck up a partnership. This was initially a three-man TNA stable consisting of Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Trey Miguel. They were among the most exciting factions in the business, wowing fans with their high-flying abilities.

That version of the stable disbanded in November 2020 when Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier signed with WWE. They were given new names (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) and headed for NXT.

Zachary Wentz was released from his contract in April 2022 and returned to TNA. He reunited with Trey Miguel and formed a new villainous version of The Rascalz, which has since recruited Myron Reed.

Triple H has the opportunity to put one of the most entertaining stables back together. He knows just how enthralling a tag team Nash Carter and Wes Lee were as MSK, who are former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

WWE NXT and TNA's crossover is set to continue

There was a massive shock on this week's episode of WWE NXT when TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace appeared. It was announced that she'd challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground.

PWInsider reported that the crossover between NXT and TNA will continue. NXT representation is also expected in future TNA programming.

This paves the way for Wes Lee to return and reunite with The Rascalz. He's been impressive in singles competition since Nash Carter's departure, but fans would love to see a reunion.

Trey Miguel is eager to get The Rascalz back together

Several superstars from WWE and TNA have teased fans about getting involved in the crossover. Trey Miguel made his feelings clear about a Rascalz reunion with an X/Twitter post, trying to start a movement:

"#RSCLReunion is the hashtag. Push that ish!!"

Triple H has shown that he's willing to listen to fans since taking over WWE's creative. There have been many unlikely occurrences, such as CM Punk's return and allowing non-contracted talent to appear at events like the Royal Rumble. A Rascalz reunion isn't beyond the realms of possibility in the new era.

Triple H was a big fan of MSK before Nash Carter's departure

Triple H was still overseeing NXT's creative when MSK broke onto the scene in 2021. They won the Dusty Tag Team Classic Tournament three years ago at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.

The duo had years of experience competing together in TNA and on the independent circuit. They arrived in WWE as former All American Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

Triple H spoke about MSK and how the team had adapted to the new promotion. The Chief Content Officer explained how he viewed them as 'really good performers' but suggested they exceeded expectations because they were 'sponges.'

NXT's current tag division could use freshening up, and a Rascalz reunion could help. The stable could compete under freebird rule and target Nathan Frazer and Axiom's NXT Tag Team Championship.

