In a report released by WrestlingInc, it has been confirmed that Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz, collectively known as The Rascalz in IMPACT Wrestling, are expected to sign with the WWE.

As confirmed on the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, The Rascalz will be leaving the promotion, and they will make their final appearance on next week's episode.

The Rascalz were evicted from The Treehouse as they hadn't paid the rent for two years. The angle was booked to facilitate a legitimate exit from the company.

WrestlingInc's report also added that while The Rascalz have a WWE offer on the table, the group has not officially put pen to paper. It was noted that the signing is just seen as a formality as Xavier, Miguel, and Wentz will join WWE soon.

PWInsider had reported yesterday that the departure was amicably agreed upon by the group and the company, and there is no bad blood between both parties.

The history of The Rascalz and what's next for the WWE-bound stable

The seeds of the formation of the faction were planted when Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz teamed up with each other on the indie circuit in 2015.

Advertisement

The Rascalz was officially formed in 2018 when Myron Reed and Trey Miguel joined in. Reed left the group, and the trio went on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling.

The Rascalz rose to become one of the most exciting factions at the IMPACT Zone as Miguel, Wentz, and Xavier received props for their uberly entertaining act. While The Rascalz never won a single title in IMPACT Wrestling, the faction was frequently involved in the Championship picture.

Trey Miguel even competed in the IMPACT World Championship main event at Slammiversary, which was eventually won by Eddie Edwards.

As things stand, The Rascalz are officially done with IMPACT Wrestling, and the stable will wrestle their final match on next week's episode.

Trey Miguel will team up with Rich Swann to face Xavier and Wentz. There are no updates on when The Rascalz will begin their WWE stint, but they should ideally be seen on NXT sooner rather than later. The Rascalz will be a significant asset to the Black-and-Gold brand, and it would be interesting to see how the WWE utilizes the trio.