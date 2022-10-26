Who was WWE superstar Wes Lee's partner and why did MSK split?

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee has been making headlines after winning the title at Halloween Havoc. While he is currently a prolific singles superstar, that's not how his career started.

Wes Lee made his NXT debut with Nash Carter in January 2021, together known as MSK. They had an instant impact on the main roster, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship within the first three months of their debut at Stand and Deliver 2021.

MSK had a great first run as tag team champions lasting an impressive 201 days. At NXT: Stand and Deliver 2022, the team won the titles for the second time. Unfortunately, the reign didn't last long, as MSK was dissolved because of the release of Nash Carter.

Carter's release stemmed from accusations of domestic abuse by his wife, Kimber Lee. Controversies piled up further when a photo of Carter started doing the rounds on social media where he was apparently doing the Nazi salute.

Carter was soon released from WWE, and MSK were stripped of their titles.

Wes Lee had an emotional moment with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at Halloween Havoc

On this year's edition of Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee competed in a ladder match against Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Von Wagner, and Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American Championship in a ladder match.

Lee walked out as NXT North American Champion following a scintillating battle. After the match, the former tag team champion was seen in an emotional moment backstage. He was in tears and embraced Shawn Michaels after winning his first-ever singles championship in the WWE.

On the latest edition of NXT, Grayson Waller confronted by the new North American Champion. The two had a war of words before being interrupted by R-Truth. It remains to be seen how this feud will develop in the near future.

