WWE shocked the wrestling world as they brought in current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace on the latest episode of NXT for a surprise appearance. It seems now that this crossover between WWE and TNA might not be a one-off, setting the stage for more to come.

Jordynne Grace was spotlighted as she stood in the ring across from Roxanne Perez. The TNA Knockouts Champion was announced as the next challenger for Roxanne's NXT Women's Championship. The two stars are set to face each other in a much-anticipated match at NXT Battleground

WrestleVotes has provided an update about the business partnership, stating that the deal has been months in the making. It was further reported that the Stamford-based wrestling promotion has tentatively planned for other stars to come under their banner and compete at some point. Both companies will slowly take their time to manage this partnership, as they seem to fit at this stage.

Shawn Michaels provides an update on the WWE-TNA deal after Jordynne Grace's surprise NXT appearance

Shawn Michaels gave his thoughts on the cross-partnership between WWE and TNA following Jordynne Grace's shock appearance.

The NXT head-honcho has been making power moves to build up hype for his brand. Michaels recently spoke in an interview with Adrian Hernandez following the show. HBK talked about Jordynne's second appearance in WWE after her previous appearance at this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Shawn Michaels expressed his excitement over the business deal between the two wrestling promotions. He further said that he's thrilled about a talent like Grace coming into WWE and having her for a while at NXT.

"Right now, a lot of those things are still being worked out internally. Obviously, as I gotta be honest with folks all the time - there's people above me that I leave to making all those kinds of decisions. What I enjoy doing is what we did last night, which is having the opportunity to bring real surprises and real 'Oh my God' moments back to WWE... We're thrilled to have (Grace) for Battleground and thrilled to have her next week.

It's going to be quite exciting for everyone to see Jordynne Grace compete in her first singles match on NXT.

