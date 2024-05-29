Major champion calls out Drew McIntyre following "forbidden door" comments

A major name in professional wrestling has called out WWE star Drew McIntyre following his comments earlier today. The RAW star will be challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024.

Earlier today, The Scottish Warrior shared a picture of himself holding the TNA Championship after Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance on last night's edition of NXT.

McIntyre noted "doors open both ways" in his post, which prompted a response from TNA World Champion Moose. The veteran responded with an image of himself defeating Drew McIntyre while he was performing for TNA as Drew Galloway in 2017. He told the Scotsman to get in touch with his boss to make the rematch happen.

Trending

"DREW i see where your Title obsession Began. If this is something you truly want. Have your Boss call my Boss. The outcome will be the same #TrustTheSystem #TheSystem," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre has taken several shots at the World Heavyweight Champion leading up to their match at Clash at the Castle. He mocked Priest's promo ability following this week's RAW and compared him to former WWE star Jack Swagger in a post that has since been deleted.

Drew McIntyre claims he deserved to be fired by WWE in 2014

Drew McIntyre opened up on getting released by the promotion a decade ago and stated that it was something that needed to happen.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this month, McIntyre shared that he needed to be let go by the company to find himself as a performer. He added he is an example for people that anything is possible if you keep fighting.

"I was fired in 2014 by WWE and I deserved to get fired. I needed to get fired to truly find myself, and 10 years later The Rock's announcing that Drew McIntyre re-signed with WWE. For anyone out there who's made it and then you get knocked down in your b*tt, you got to keep fighting. You got to keep pushing forward. You got to leave no stone unturned. Put the work in, be accountable to the person in the mirror. You can do freaking anything. I've done it time and time again and this is the most recent incident of it," McIntyre said. [From 11:13 to 11:38]

The 38-year-old recently signed a new deal with WWE and has the chance to become World Heavyweight Champion again at Clash at the Castle. Only time will tell if Drew McIntyre can dethrone Damian Priest at the premium live event on June 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback