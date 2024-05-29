Drew McIntyre teases move to major promotion outside of WWE

WWE star Drew McIntyre seemingly teased showing up in another promotion today on social media. The Scottish Warrior will be challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 on June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland.

McIntyre took to social media today to hint that he could show up in another promotion following an eventful episode of NXT last night. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page appeared during last night's show. Page revealed earlier today that he has not signed a WWE contract yet.

McIntyre has competed in TNA in the past and won the World Heavyweight Championship under his real name, Drew Galloway. He teased returning to TNA on social media today and shared a picture of himself holding the major championship.

"Doors open both ways," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre was supposed to compete in this year's King of the Ring tournament but was ruled out due to injury. Gunther went on to win the tournament and earned a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam on August 3.

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticizes Drew McIntyre's segment on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has claimed that the promotion's promos are becoming too long and thought the opening segment of this week's RAW was awkward.

Gunther cut a promo on RAW but was quickly interrupted by World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre then joined the party, and Gunther exited the ring. Braun Strowman got involved in the segment as well and had a stare-down with Damian Priest.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated there were too many awkward moments during the promo and put most of the blame on the producer of the segment.

"These promos are going way too long, there's a lot of awkward moments, they don't know how to get out of them. We had this promo here where we had Gunther, then we had Drew, and then we had Braun Strowman come out. Gunther awkwardly leaves, then Damian Priest leaves. They're in-rings and this is on the producer. " [8:25 onwards]

Drew McIntyre held the World Heavyweight Championship for five minutes at WWE WrestleMania XL last month. However, he decided to taunt CM Punk while he was on commentary, and it backfired. Punk attacked McIntyre, and Priest took the opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

