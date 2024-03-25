4 dream matches for the Motor City Machine Guns if they join WWE - 12-time tag team champions, beloved duo, and more

Could one of the best tag teams in the world end up joining WWE? That is a question many wrestling fans have on their mind following recent news. The Motor City Machine Guns are set to become free agents.

The tag team consists of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. Both men are indie wrestling legends who are best known for their work in TNA Wrestling. They were early pioneers of the X-Division, but truly made their mark on wrestling as a pair.

While they weren't always in the company, they returned and reunited, much to the delight of fans. However, their contracts are reportedly expiring next week, and everybody is hopeful that the pair will finally join the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

This article will look at a handful of dream matches the Motor City Machine Guns could potentially have with the RAW and SmackDown roster.

Below are four dream matches for the Motor City Machine Guns if they join WWE:

#4. The New Day are tag team legends in WWE

The New Day is a stable comprising Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. However, these days, the group only features Woods and Kingston, but they remain incredibly popular and are signed to the RAW brand.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are veterans who have held gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT as a duo. Not only that, but Kofi Kingston is a former WWE Champion, and Xavier is a former King of the Ring winner.

While the Motor City Machine Guns are arguably the greatest tag team in TNA Wrestling history, The New Day is one of the legendary tag teams in WWE. The two tag teams clashing would truly be a dream match, and it could potentially happen if Sabin and Shelley make the jump.

#3. Imperium and The Motor City Machine Guns could tear it up

Imperium is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. The reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther leads the group, which also consists of the tag team of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Kaiser and Vinci are phenomenal together. While the group initially started working together on NXT UK, they found their footing while on the WWE NXT brand. It was there that they captured the NXT Tag Team Titles.

A clash with the Motor City Machine Guns could be incredible. Because Kaiser and Vinci are a heel tag team, a showdown with them could elevate Shelley and Sabin as major babyfaces. Many of the company's top teams are babyfaces, which makes Imperium even more important.

#2. DIY battling Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin is a dream match

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have established themselves as one of the best tag teams of the current era. The duo will look to add another jewel to their crown next month when they compete in a Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Gargano and Ciampa are indie wrestling veterans, who have crossed paths with Shelley and Sabin in the past. The two teams comprising indie legends locking horns in the Stamford-based promotion would be a sight to behold.

#1. The Creed Brothers are the future

The Creed Brothers are freaks of nature in terms of their athleticism. The duo have impressed the WWE Universe with their athletic skills on the main roster.

However, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed failed to punch their tickets to WrestleMania XL for the Six-Pack Ladder Match. The pair lost in a qualifying match to DIY on Monday Night RAW.

Regardless of the disappointment over missing The Show Of Shows, The Creed Brothers are the future of the tag team division. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin battling the dynamic duo would be unbelievably entertaining. Could two different generations of teams put on a classic together? Only time will tell!

Poll : Do you want to see the Motor City Machine Guns battle The New Day? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion