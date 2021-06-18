"It was Kurt who called me" - Ex-WWE star recalls being convinced by Kurt Angle to join IMPACT

Kurt Angle has had an outstanding pro wrestling career. Even though he accomplished a lot in WWE, his ventures away from the promotion aren't to be overlooked.

He had some amazing matches and was for a long time one of the most vital elements of IMPACT. The Olympic Gold medalist wasn't only there to wrestle for the company, he was also an important addition backstage, being responsible for bringing in one of the world's best wrestlers at the time to IMPACT.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mickie James revealed how she ended up in IMPACT after being released from WWE in 2010 with Kurt Angle playing an integral role in her decision:

"I remember when IMPACT called me. Dixie [Carter] called me and I was like 'Dixie, I just don't want to. I'm so heartbroken, I have zero desire to do anything right now, like I don't want to do anything' and she kept calling, she had Kurt [Angle] call me. Kurt was the one who actually talked me into going to IMPACT. It was Kurt who called me and talked me into it because he's just amazing and it's Kurt Angle. No disrespect to Dixie, I love Dixie too, she's awesome."

Mickie James went on to explain what her conversation with Kurt Angle meant to her and how it changed her initial decision not to go to Impact.

"It was an honest pep talk and a reality check for me from him, because to get his perspective for me [was eye opening]. When I think of the greatest wrestlers in the world and check every box all the way down the line, I think Kurt Angle is one of the greatest of all time. So for him to understand where I'm coming from and have a relatable answer to that was really, really cool. It opened up my eyes."

Mickie James returned to WWE in 2016

Mickie James was surprisingly announced as the opponent of Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. Even though James lost the match against Asuka, it was revealed that James had signed a multi-year contract with WWE and soon appeared on the main roster.

James was seemingly brought in to help put over younger talent and proved to be a great addition to the roster. However, her second run in WWE ended in April this year after she was released from WWE.

