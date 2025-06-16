Ex-WWE star recalls John Cena's brutal advice on wrestling characters (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently discussed John Cena's interesting advice. He recalled having a conversation with the legendary wrestler about his character.
Cena will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. During a career that spanned over two decades, the Franchise Player was the face of the company. He is currently on his farewell tour and is holding the WWE Championship in a historic 17th world title reign.
This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled a conversation with John Cena. He mentioned that John told him that his character needed to be his own true self dialed up to eleven or a completely opposite person from what he was in real life. He explained that was the only way fans would relate to the character and make the gimmick work.
"That is a Cena thing. He told me in the past. He's like, either you're a completely authentic extension of yourself or the absolute opposite. Like, nothing in between is going to work." [From 2:35 onwards]
John Cena himself is in a tough spot. He has an active challenger in the form of CM Punk waiting to take the WWE Championship from him. However, he needs to deal with the problem of Ron Killings. In fact, the 17-time champion will face Killings on SmackDown this week in a singles match.
