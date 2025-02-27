Ex- WWE star recalls how Paul Heyman's shocking advice helped launch his career: "Make it big!" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Mr. Anderson recently spoke about how Paul Heyman helped him in the wrestling business. Heyman worked with the star during his time in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

During the mid-2000s, Mr. Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) was making a mark on the WWE roster. He won the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank briefcase and had memorable feuds against Eddie Guerrero, Batista, and The Undertaker. He also worked very closely with then-WWE boss Vince McMahon.

During an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda, Mr. Anderson recalled how Paul Heyman asked him to cut an explosive promo during his time in OVW. The star mentioned that he did as instructed and just yelled his last name twice. This got him over with the fans, and soon, he was WWE-bound.

"When I was a OVW, I had this moment where Paul Heyman was writing OVW television. He just said, 'Hey, go out. Cut the ring announcer off tonight, cuss him out and then do your own introduction. You know, make it big!' So I did that, and I hit the last name twice and everybody was like keep doing that." [From 4:35 onwards]

Over the years, Paul Heyman has been known to work with some of the best WWE stars. Several top guys, such as Rob Van Dam, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, have credited the former ECW promoter for their success.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

