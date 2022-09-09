Ex-WWE star recalls thinking The Undertaker caused one of the biggest botches of all time

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez initially thought The Undertaker forgot to kick out against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

Lesnar pinned The Deadman to become the first person to defeat him at WrestleMania. The controversial outcome brought an end to the iconic superstar’s 21-match winning streak at WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Rodriguez, who is best known for being Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer, was part of the Spanish announce team at WrestleMania 30. On the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” he recalled thinking that a botch had taken place at the end of the match:

“I honestly legit thought that ‘Taker forgot to kick out,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what I thought because refs are supposed to count legit. If he doesn’t kick out, he doesn’t kick out, otherwise they get fined or they get in trouble, but I legit thought that ‘Taker forgot to kick out. It’s happened to me in the past, and any wrestler that’s out there will tell you that it’s probably happened to them too.” [25:26-25:49]

Lesnar’s WrestleMania 30 victory is one of the most debated booking decisions in WWE history. The Undertaker has even said that Roman Reigns should have been the person to end his winning record at WrestleMania.

How the Spanish announce team reacted to The Undertaker’s loss

Ricardo Rodriguez joined Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodriguez at ringside for several WWE events in 2014, including WrestleMania 30.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Interesting. WWE have officially named Brock Lesnar ending the Undertaker’s undefeated streak as the greatest #WrestleMania moment of all time.Interesting. WWE have officially named Brock Lesnar ending the Undertaker’s undefeated streak as the greatest #WrestleMania moment of all time.Interesting. https://t.co/ieRG2gEUJd

Moments after the Lesnar-Undertaker match ended, Rodriguez suspected that Cabrera may have known about the finish in advance:

“What really got me was they didn’t play Brock’s music right away. Nobody said anything. Everybody got quiet. Even the announcers were quiet. It got so awkward for me because I was on the Spanish table… He [Carlos Cabrera] just grabs my hand, he looks at me, he just nods, he goes [puts finger to lips]. I was like, ‘Oh, you knew! You a**hole, you knew!’” [26:06-26:45]

The Undertaker retired in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. His WrestleMania record reads 25 wins and two losses, with Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 30) and Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 33) the only men to defeat him.

