The Undertaker says Roman Reigns should've broken his WrestleMania streak

WWE Legend The Undertaker says he wishes Roman Reigns was the one who ended his WrestleMania streak.

Only two men have defeated The Deadman at the Grandest Stage of The All, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate ended the iconic streak at WrestleMania 30, while The Tribal Chief gave The Undertaker his second loss at 'Mania 33.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, The Deadman stated that Roman should've been the one to break his streak instead of Brock Lesnar:

“I don’t know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman [Reigns defeating Undertaker at WM33] definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I’m saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value."

The Undertaker says it bothers him that Roman Regins beat him when he wasn't at his best

The Undertaker has been wrestling for over three decades, and his performance in the ring has changed over the years. One of the reasons he doesn't want to have another match is because he wouldn't be able to perform at a high level.

The Phenom said he wasn't healthy when he faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and it bothers him that the Universal Champion fought him when he wasn't a hundred percent:

“By the time I got to Roman, that WrestleMania, I was not physically healthy at all. So, he didn’t get the best of me. That bothers me. Nothing I can do about it, but Roman, he beat somebody that wasn’t at his best. I wish I could have been healthier and he would have been first because I think that would have skyrocketed him even sooner – I mean, he’s there now. So, it doesn’t matter. He waited a few years, but he’s got it figured out. I mean, it all happens for a reason. Selfishly? Yes. Business-wise? And I’m always business first, it is what it is. I doubt that anybody will ever get to 21-0. My place in history is what it is. I can’t cry over spilt milk.”

The Undertaker is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer, and he'll go down as one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

