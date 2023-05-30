Ex-WWE star was released after failing to shake Triple H's hand, according to former writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo says a developmental star once left the company after failing to acknowledge Triple H backstage.

Mike Sanders wrestled for WCW between 1998 and 2001. The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion was sent to the Heartland Wrestling Association (HWA) to train after WWE acquired his contract in 2001. The following year, he made one untelevised main roster appearance before being handed his release.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo mentioned Sanders during a conversation about wrestlers accidentally getting backstage heat:

"That's what happened to Mike Sanders. Mike Sanders walked into that locker room, didn't know the etiquette. Bro, literally, didn't see Triple H but was in the vicinity of Triple H, never went over and shook Triple H's hand because he never saw him. And that was the end of Mike Sanders." [14:53 – 15:19]

Sanders' only main roster match took place on June 24, 2002, before a Sunday Night Heat taping. He teamed up with Jason Sugarman to defeat BJ Payne and Steve Bradley.

EC3 on WWE Superstars' backstage etiquette

Former WWE star EC3 appeared on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo.

The 40-year-old, who worked for WWE between 2009-2013 and 2018-2020, understands how backstage politics can affect someone's career:

"Everyone's blowing you up, 'You're the future, you're the future,'" EC3 stated. "You believe that and you show up, you don't turn your head at the right time, you miss a top guy, and you're done." [15:38 – 15:48]

The topic came about during a discussion about Buff Bagwell's WCW-themed RAW match against Booker T in 2001. EC3 and Russo agreed that Bagwell likely upset the company's higher-ups simply due to his confident attitude backstage.

