Ex-WWE star returning at WrestleMania as Randy Orton's opponent will be a good payoff, says veteran (Exclusive)

Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent is still unknown, with the 10-time WWE Champion issuing an open challenge for The Showcase of Immortals. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the spot going to Rusev could be a good payoff.

The Apex Predator was slated to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, but the latter revealed a few weeks back that he's dealing with a neck injury and needs surgery. Orton addressed the situation on SmackDown last night, noting that he will be issuing an open challenge as he cannot go without a match at the biggest wrestling event of the year. With Rusev set to return to his old hunting ground, many believe that he could answer Randy Orton's challenge.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo praised Randy Orton's promo. The former WWE writer added that Rusev would be a good opponent for The Apex Predator.

"I think he cut the best promo he could have cut, but it’s kind of like Dutch said. They gotta deliver something. I think Rusev would be a good payoff, especially if they go back to Rusev and Lana. Rusev and Lana, together, in my opinion, were very close to getting over huge. They were tight there, and the creative failed them." [From 29:44 onwards]

Rusev left WWE in 2020, after which he joined AEW. He recently parted ways with Tony Khan's promotion, and as per reports, he has already inked a deal with the global juggernaut.

