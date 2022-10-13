"I can't even talk to any of them" - Former WWE Champion on his chances of returning under Triple H

Former WWE Champion spoke about his chances of returning to WWE under Triple H's regime.

The King of Kings took over creative control of the product when he became Chief Content Office after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company. In 2016, Alberto Del Rio, the former 4-time world champion, was released from the company. Since then, he has been working on the independent circuit.

After Hunter took over, several released superstars were rehired and assigned to RAW or SmackDown. On Wrasslinews, Alberto Del Rio spoke about Triple H's regime and whether he can return to the company for one final run:

"No, not at the moment. There was at the beginning of this year. There were some approaches but they didn't come from Hunter. I think this new administration is in charge of the WWE, I can't even talk to any of them. I don't know if I will, I hope I do. I think many, many millions of people agree that I should be doing one last thing with this company, and that's not up to me. We'll see, time will tell." (From 14:15 to 15:01)

It will be interesting to see if Del Rio returns to the WWE and has one final run.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE under Triple H's new regime

The landscape of WWE changed when Vince McMahon announced his retirement. Since his departure from the company, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan have become his successors.

One of the stories that gripped the WWE Universe a few months after their arrival was that of the 'White Rabbit'. For weeks, there were QR Codes, Easter eggs and teasers. Then the White Rabbit was revealed at WWE Extreme Rules to be Bray Wyatt.

After Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins and walked back to the ramp, the vignette for White Rabbit was played. A live version of the Firefly Fun House began to appear from the crowd as Bray Wyatt made his return to the company.

