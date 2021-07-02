"That’s your job!" - Ex WWE Star discloses his conversation with senior producer Michael Hayes following WrestleMania 

Michael Hayes currently works in WWE as Vice President of Creative Writing and Booking and is also a senior producer. For a long time, he has had an integral role backstage at WWE, which requires him to create and write storylines for the wrestlers on the roster.

However, Ted DiBiase Jr. revealed that Hayes and the rest of the WWE creative team did not have any plans for him following his match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

At WrestleMania 26, Ted DiBiase was arguably at the height of his career when he faced Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in a triple threat match. Even though he didn't win the match, DiBiase was carrying a lot of momentum moving forward but he never got a heavy push in WWE after that.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ted DiBiase revealed his conversation with Michael Hayes after WrestleMania

"The second we had that match at WrestleMania 26, Michael Hayes asked me what do I want to do next? I’m like that’s your job! We had all of these promos and storylines, but there was nothing planned for after that day."

Ted DiBiase also discussed an important lesson he learned during his time in WWE.

During the same interview, Ted DiBiase Jr. also revealed the most vital lesson from his time working for the company

“Never stop growing and never stop learning. I think my time with Legacy, I can look back at how focused I was. It wasn’t that I stopped, but I got comfortable." DiBiase added, "What it took to get to the WWE was this insane focus and mental grind. Then you get there and for 2 years I show up and I’m in 3 segments. All night long we are opening and closing the show. We were main eventing all of the overseas tours and I was having the time of my life."

Dibiase Jr. does go on to say that he should've been the one coming to Michael Hayes with his ideas and that his complacency led to him getting 'dependent on the system.'

Ted DiBiase Jr. had a few different storylines in WWE following his triple threat match at WrestleMania. However, he left WWE in 2013, turning down a 5-year deal offered to him by WWE.

