Ex-WWE star reveals emotional moment after being attacked by JBL last week

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently took to social media to reveal what happened to him after JBL attacked him last week. The former competed in the Stamford-based company under the ring name Zack Ryder.

Last week on TNA IMPACT!, The Wrestling God confronted The Deathmatch King after his TNA World Heavyweight Championship match against Joe Hendry. He wiped out Cardona with a Clothesline From Hell at ringside after the latter seemingly tried to hit Hendry with the belt.

Matt Cardona shared a photo on X of him despondently sitting on a chair backstage and revealed that this was his state last week after being attacked by JBL.

"After @JCLayfield screwed me last week… @ThisIsTNA," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

Chelsea Green wants to see Matt Cardona back in WWE

The inaugural and current Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green wants to see her husband Matt Cardona back in the Stamford-based company. The two stars have been married since 2021.

The Hot Mess revealed on Conversations with the Wrestling Classic that she badly wanted Matt Cardona to return, as she believed he was born to be a superstar.

"He literally came out of the womb wanting to be a WWE Superstar. So I just want him so badly to come back and have that final closure, that ending that he so deserves as, I mean, he was with WWE for a very, very, very long time. I think the fans want it too. Like, I don’t want to speak for anyone, but I just, I get a lot of people asking, you know, 'When’s he coming back? When’s he coming back?' Gosh, I would love, love, love to see him back," said Green.

The Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday. Chelsea Green returned in the 30-women match last year, so it'll be interesting to see whether Matt Cardona will return this Saturday.

