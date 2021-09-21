Ex-WWE star reveals if Vince McMahon was on "The Plane Ride From Hell" [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Justin Credible recalls that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was on "The Plane Ride From Hell," contrary to Jonathan Coachman's recent comments.

Credible recently spoke with Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo on Legion Of RAW. Credible was asked by Riju Dasgupta whether Vince was on the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" flight. Here's what he said:

There's two incidents I think that get messed up. Again, it's around the same time, and I keep getting told it was another flight. He wanted to wrestle Kurt Angle, and this was not said flight. Again, at this point, I don't even know, to be honest. If we are really gonna be honest with one another. If I just recall stories, or did you actually see it. That's not a cop-out, I've been very honest. I know Vince was on the flight though. If I'm not mistaken, Vince was on this flight," said Credible.

Vince McMahon allegedly wrestled Kurt Angle on "The Plane Ride From Hell"

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman recently spoke about the infamous flight from 2002. He made it clear that Vince wasn't on that flight, and neither was Linda McMahon.

Jonathan Coachman @TheCoachrules Hey I have gotten so many questions about the “flight from hell” episode on dark side of the ring. Haven’t seen it yet. But someone just told me that is said Vince and Linda were on the flight. That is absolutely FALSE if that is what they said. They were NOT On the flight. Hey I have gotten so many questions about the “flight from hell” episode on dark side of the ring. Haven’t seen it yet. But someone just told me that is said Vince and Linda were on the flight. That is absolutely FALSE if that is what they said. They were NOT On the flight.

Many others have pointed out that Vince was on that flight. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has spoken in detail about the flight and how he wrestled Vince during the journey.

“He was jumping on me or he would have somebody come up to me and say they wanted to talk to me at the back of the plane and I would get up and he’d jump me from behind. We did it for five hours. Wrestle a few minutes, I hold him down, I say ‘Are you good?’ He’d say ‘Yeah, we’re good,’" said Angle. [H/T WrestlingInc]

"The Plane Ride From Hell" caused a lot of problems for Vince. The flight attendants ended up suing WWE and the matter was settled out of court.

