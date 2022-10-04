Former superstar on Ric Flair punching Hall of Famer backstage at WWE RAW after handshake refusal

Angelina Love has disclosed details about Mick Foley and Ric Flair's infamous backstage confrontation in WWE.

On December 13, 2004, Foley wanted Flair to autograph his own book backstage at a RAW show so it could be auctioned off for charity. The Nature Boy offered to shake Foley's hand, but the three-time WWE Champion refused.

Angelina Love, a WWE developmental talent at the time, discussed the incident on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast. She recalled how Flair immediately jumped across the table to attack his fellow legend:

"Me and Shane Helms and Flair were all sitting together at the table beside each other," Love said. "Foley comes in with Flair's book and I guess they had major [heat], hated each other. He [Foley] had his book, and he was just like, 'Hey, I just bought your book. I'm a big fan of yours. Can you autograph it for me?' and Flair just stood up and it was just like [screams] right across the table." [7:30 - 7:55]

Shane Helms moved Angelina Love out of the way to make sure she did not get hurt. Love added that chairs and plates went everywhere before people eventually broke up the altercation.

Why did Mick Foley and Ric Flair have issues with each other?

The WWE legends' problems stemmed from derogatory comments that both men made in their books. Mick Foley criticized Ric Flair's WCW booking, while the 16-time world champion claimed his fellow Hall of Famer's wrestling style resembled a "glorified stuntman."

Foley later discussed the backstage confrontation on Flair's podcast:

"He [Flair] went to shake my hands, and I wouldn't shake his hand, and I said, 'You want to sign this book for me?' I had envisioned a lot of scenarios, and never once did I envision Ric getting up and punching me."

The two men have since made up and laughed about the incident during Foley's appearance on Flair's podcast years later. They also went on to feud against each other in WWE and IMPACT/TNA in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Which WWE legend do you prefer – Mick Foley or Ric Flair? Let us know in the comments section below.

