"If he doesn't like you, he'd purposely hurt you" - Ex-WWE tag team champion on Bubba Ray Dudley (Exclusive)

Rico Constantino hit out at Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) for his comments about Jon Moxley. The former WWE tag team champion said Bully would purposely hurt opponents if he didn't like them.

WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley recently said Moxley should apologize to fans for taking time off to go to rehab for his alcohol addiction. The comments were criticized by fans and those in the pro wrestling industry, while the former Shield member was lauded for being brave and taking care of his mental health.

While speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, the former WWE Superstar did not hold back any punches as he hit out at Bully Ray's comments.

"People in glasshouses don't throw stones. I can go along with all the cliches you want. I don't think Bubba is an authority on anything except bullying and he shouldn't give his opinion to anybody because he's just basically low-down. I think he was the fat kid picked on at school, and he uses wrestling - because we have to trust ourselves with our body - and if he doesn't like you, he'd purposely hurt you," said Rico. (From 25:18 to 25:49)

Rico added:

"And Jon Moxley, I applaud, for going to get help. And this could help somebody else who is in the same thing. I applaud Jon Moxley that he had the courage to stand up and let it go and face up to it." (From 25:51 to 26:06)

Check out the entire episode of UnSKripted:

Rico applauded Moxley for facing his fears and getting help with his alcohol addiction.

Former WWE star Rene Dupree was also critical of Bubba Ray recently

Former tag team champion Rene Dupree recently revealed to Sportskeeda that Bubba Ray gave him a concussion when he kicked him in the face.

"But anyway, I bend over for a backdrop, and he swift kicks me as hard as he can in the head and gives me a concussion," said Dupree.

He also said that the Hall of Famer wanted to know how much he got paid as the tag team legend reportedly wanted to make sure that Dupree didn't earn more than him.

