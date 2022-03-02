"I thought I wouldn't like him" - Samoa Joe on initially disliking popular WWE commentator

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe thought that he may not like SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee but got along well with him five minutes after their first conversation.

McAfee has been lauded for his commentary work alongside Michael Cole on WWE SmackDown since taking up the role in April 2021. Cole himself has stated that McAfee has "revitalized" his career.

Joe was a special guest host on the Busted Open show, where he discussed rumors of SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee being involved in a feud with Vince McMahon. The former WWE Superstar praised McAfee and stated that he initially thought he wouldn't like the former NFL player, but his opinion changed immediately after he met him.

"My thoughts were, every WrestleMania needs a celebrity involvement, and if you're going to have a celebrity involved, I defintely would have Pat McAfee at the top of that list. Just, I mean, the guy has dove full head in, you know. When I met him, initially, I thought I wouldn't like him, (but) I was proven wrong within five minutes of having a conversation with him, which is something people rarely do when they meet me. (He's) Very, very passionate about the business and I know he wants to go out there and perform at a high level and not just go out there, you know, kind of go through the motions," said Joe. [26:53 to 27:29]

Joe feels that having McAfee involved in a feud with Vince McMahon is good for the company.

Pat McAfee has wrestled twice in his WWE career

McAfee has had two matches in his WWE career, both coming in 2020. He first faced Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX in a singles match, which he lost, and then later that year was involved in a WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020.

The SmackDown commentator impressed on both occasions and surprised many with his in-ring abilities.

Interestingly, his feud with Cole began when the current AEW star appeared on his talk show, the same one which will feature Vince McMahon later this week.

