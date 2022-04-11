3-time Champion on Sasha Banks possibly facing WWE RAW star at WrestleMania

Joey Mercury believes WWE should book a lengthy one-on-one rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Sasha Banks.

Banks teamed up with Naomi to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship from Carmella and Queen Zelina in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 38. Ripley also competed in the 11-minute contest alongside her tag team partner Liv Morgan.

Mercury, a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion and former producer, spoke to WSI’s James Romero about WrestleMania 38. Discussing the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, he said the Ripley vs. Banks face-off should lead to a future WrestleMania match:

“There came a time before any contact was made where Sasha Banks was tagged in and Rhea Ripley was legal and the two had a face-off and the crowd was rumbling a bit," said Mercury. "I was just picturing everybody else on the apron drop off and go away, and I’m looking at a potential WrestleMania draw right here.” [49:19-49:43]

Mercury added that WWE’s booking of the Fatal Four-Way encounter was “f***ing atrocious.” He had no problem with the superstars involved in the match, but felt that Ripley should have been presented in a more intimidating way.

Rhea Ripley and Sasha Banks’ WWE history

Sasha Banks has gone one-on-one with almost every major female superstar in WWE in recent years, with the exception of Rhea Ripley. The two women have only ever faced each other in multi-person matches since they first shared the ring together in 2019.

One of their most notable matches came on the November 22, 2019 episode of SmackDown. Representing NXT, Ripley picked up a statement-making win over Banks and Charlotte Flair two days before Survivor Series.

Moving forward, Ripley and Liv Morgan will challenge Banks and Naomi for the Women’s Tag Team Championship on RAW this week.

