Ex-WWE star says he was banned from doing Rey Mysterio's move

Rey Mysterio's hurricanrana was one of three moves that WWE banned Kid Kash from performing during his time with the promotion.

Kash has appeared in several wrestling promotions over the last three decades, including ECW, TNA/IMPACT, and WCW. He also worked for WWE between 2005 and 2006, during which time he had a 42-day reign as Cruiserweight Champion.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Kash revealed that the company wanted him to cut down on his high-flying offense:

"They came to me one night and they were like, 'Try not to do the hurricanrana.' I'm like, 'Why not?' 'Well, that's Rey Mysterio's move.' 'Okay.' 'Don't do the moonsault off the top rope.' 'Okay, why not?' 'Well, that's Super Crazy's move.' 'Okay.' I couldn't do the Money Maker Piledriver either because they have the law [rule banning the Piledriver]."

Kash received his WWE release in September 2006 after he was caught smoking weed. John Laurinaitis, the company's former Head of Talent Relations, allegedly felt he needed to make an example of someone to stop wrestlers from smoking.

Another reason why WWE reduced Kid Kash's move set

Kash was known as one of the top acrobatic stars in the wrestling business in the early days of his career. However, his style drastically changed in WWE, especially when he was booked to wrestle short matches.

ivan🩸(Firejay Media) @ivanfirejay wait Kid Kash was WWE Cruiserweight champ at one point?

How did I not know this? wait Kid Kash was WWE Cruiserweight champ at one point?How did I not know this? https://t.co/kvNtvjKHFI

The 53-year-old went on to explain how wrestlers sometimes find it difficult to receive enough television match time:

"It [move set change] wasn't by choice. It was because they didn't want me to do that much. They wanted me to still tell a story, still wrestle, that kind of thing, plus the matches are like anywhere from three minutes to, I mean, if you got a 15-minute match, you were a lucky, lucky man."

Kash felt like his in-ring conditioning suffered as a result of the limited amount of time he was allowed to wrestle. He jokingly added that he would probably have "blown up" if he was suddenly booked in 15-minute matches again.

Do you think wrestlers should be allowed to perform any moves they like? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes