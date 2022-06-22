Former superstar says John Laurinaitis released him after he disrespected Vince McMahon and WWE

Kid Kash recently revealed the full story behind John Laurinaitis’ controversial decision to release him from WWE.

Kash worked for ECW and WCW before performing for WWE between June 2005 and September 2006. Toward the end of his time with the company, Steve Lombardi (also known as The Brooklyn Brawler) found Kash smoking marijuana outside an arena.

Discussing the incident on Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, the one-time Cruiserweight Champion claimed that Lombardi immediately told WWE’s higher-ups. Laurinaitis, Head of Talent Relations at the time, accused Kash of disrespecting Vince McMahon and the WWE brand.

“What the f**k are you doing smoking marijuana in f***ing Montreal, Canada, when the faith of Montreal and Canadia, they will f***ing put you under the jail? That right there pushed our company in f***ing jeopardy. You’re s****ing on Vince McMahon, you’re s****ing on yourself,” Kash said, quoting Laurinaitis. [6:54-7:13]

WWE’s Substance Abuse and Drug Testing Policy states that every positive marijuana test results in a $2,500 fine, which is deducted from superstars’ downside guarantee.

John Laurinaitis wanted to “make an example” of Kid Kash

According to Kash, Lombardi witnessed Batista, Booker T, and Rob Van Dam smoking marijuana alongside him. The three superstars were among WWE’s highest-profile names at the time, so they did not receive any major punishment.

Kash added that John Laurinaitis released him specifically due to the marijuana incident.

“We gotta make an example out of somebody because we’re cracking down on the marijuana,” Kash said, continuing to quote Laurinaitis. “That’s either gonna be a fine, that’s gonna be a suspension and no pay, and all that other stuff. You won’t be able to pay the two thousand dollar fine. That’s where we’re heading, so we gotta make an example of somebody.” [9:27-9:46]

Kash had a positive experience with Laurinaitis after receiving his release. The WWE executive admitted the situation was “f****d up,” but felt he had no choice but to let him go. He agreed to give Kash $50,000 in severance pay and also put him in touch with wrestling promoters in Japan.

Many years later, Laurinaitis is reportedly on administrative leave from WWE while the company’s board investigates allegations of misconduct. Bruce Prichard has replaced the 59-year-old on an interim basis.

