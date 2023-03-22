Ex-WWE star says CM Punk apologized after breaking his nose

CM Punk once issued an apology after his GTS finisher gave Gene Snitsky a broken nose in WWE.

Snitsky appeared on WWE's main roster between 2004 and 2008. The towering superstar faced CM Punk at several live events in 2007 and 2008. They also went one-on-one on two RAW episodes, with Punk winning both matches.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Snitsky recalled a time when Punk apologized after legitimately kneeing him in the face:

"I don't have anything bad to say about the guy. I like him, I always got along with him. He broke my nose one time with his finishing move and he was beyond apologetic, called me to make sure I was okay, the whole nine yards. It's pro wrestling, man. It's not tiddlywinks. S**t happens. It is what it is." [23:46 – 24:07]

Snitsky's last televised WWE match ended in defeat against CM Punk on the November 24, 2008, episode of RAW.

Gene Snitsky suffered another gruesome injury in WWE

Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Maven, and Randy Orton defeated Batista, Edge, Gene Snitsky, and Triple H at Survivor Series 2004. The elimination tag team match featured a moment where Maven caught Snitsky's eye socket with a flying elbow.

Snitsky considers his broken orbital bone to be the worst injury he suffered during his four-year main roster stint:

"He [Maven] was supposed to come off the ropes with a flying forearm, which turned into a flying elbow into my eye socket, and I just heard a crunch, and by the time I got up I was in a pool of blood and my eyelid was hanging down. That s*cked, but I got to hit him with a chair afterwards, so I bent the chair over his head, which was nice!" [24:33 – 24:53]

Snitsky also spoke about the possibility of facing Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in WWE one day.

