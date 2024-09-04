Ex-WWE star says CM Punk and Kevin Owens "can hate each other"

Kevin Owens recently opened up about his relationship with CM Punk ahead of the Bash in Berlin 2024 Premium Live Event. His comments turned a few heads, and an ex-WWE star recently talked about how it all made sense.

Former WWE star Francine is best known for her time in ECW, where she had some big storylines. She has been following the Stamford-based promotion’s product up close and recently talked about the relationship between KO and the Best in the World.

In an interview with Daily Mail before Bash in Berlin 2024, Kevin Owens had stated that he was not friends with CM Punk. However, he noted that they would simply talk business if they had to work together in the company.

While speaking on her Eyes Up Here podcast (powered by iHeartRadio), Francine broke down Kevin Owens' comments. She noted that not everyone in the Stamford-based company had to like each other, and it was fine for them to work together professionally.

"You don’t have to love every person you work with. It helps. It’s nice. It makes it fun, right? But, as long as you can work with somebody and they don’t take liberties, you're not stiff; you’re professional. If two people can hate each other but then get in that ring and be professional, then by all means," Francine said. [H/T Fightful]

The 52-year-old noted that she never had many problems with her co-workers. However, if someone tried to hurt her then she did have to defend herself. Similarly, it was Kevin Owens and CM Punk's right to like or dislike whoever they wanted. Francine also said that stars should talk about their differences in the back and not be cowards.

"If you can’t be a man or a woman and confront them in the back, have some b*lls in real life and confront them in the back and say I have a problem with you. Instead of going to the ring instead when it’s unexpected on the fly, you’re supposed to do exactly what the script tells you to do. You take out your liberty there; that makes you a coward. 100%, you’re a coward. Had it done to me. Coward. That’s the only word I can use for it. So, I think you can be professional and you can work with someone you don’t like. It’s part of your job," Francine said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE fans will likely see KO and CM Punk compete in the ring down the line. They could put on a great show and build an epic rivalry.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens are currently performing on different brands in WWE

CM Punk has his fair share of problems on the RAW brand where he is feuding with Drew McIntyre. The Best in the World thought that his rivalry with The Scottish Warrior was behind him after his win at Bash in Berlin 2024 before chaos ensued.

Drew attacked Punk on the latest edition of RAW and sent him to the hospital. The two men will likely continue their rivalry heading into Bad Blood 2024.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin 2024. The SmackDown Superstar teased a heel turn throughout the feud but stayed true to his babyface character.

Fans could see him join Roman Reigns in his fight against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Alternatively, Kevin Owens could turn against The American Nightmare in the coming weeks before getting another shot at the latter's title at Bad Blood.

