Ex-WWE star says Mick Foley sent him a letter asking for forgiveness

Mick Foley was one of WWE's most popular stars in the 1990s and 2000s. In a recent interview, Marc Mero recalled how The Hardcore Legend sent him a letter after making negative comments about him in his book.

Ad

Foley's 1999 autobiography, Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks, became a New York Times bestseller. In the book, the three-time WWE Champion questioned why Mero received the first guaranteed contract in the company's history. He also revealed he refused to work with the former Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 13.

Mero, who is now a motivational speaker, said on Wrestling Life with Ben Veal that Foley asked for forgiveness years after the book was released:

Ad

Trending

"Mick is an extraordinary person. He does so much for charity, and he loves what I do. Before we met at the hotel in person for the first time in all those years, he actually wrote me a beautiful letter, and it was a letter expressing forgiveness for what he wrote about me. He was so kind. When I read that, I wish he was there because I wanted to give him a big hug." [0:43 – 1:09]

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Ad

Mero wrestled for WWE from 1996 to 1999. He previously made his name in the wrestling business while working for WCW as Johnny B. Badd.

Marc Mero is now "great friends" with Mick Foley

In 2023, Marc Mero and Mick Foley took pictures together after crossing paths at the Syracuse Nationals car show.

Ad

Mero reiterated that he and Mick Foley are now on good terms. He also praised the 60-year-old for putting his body through so much damage in the ring to entertain fans.

"It was the nicest thing probably anybody ever really said or wrote about me that said something that was kinda negative, and we just never look back on that," Mero continued. "Man, I tell you, I love Mick Foley, if I can say it like that. He's just a great person, a great human being. He's brought so much to our sport. I mean, what he has done, the sacrifices he has made, family, his body, everything he has done for others, is just incredible, and I couldn't be happier to call him a great friend." [1:09 – 1:45]

Ad

In the same interview, Mero opened up about his ex-wife Sable having an affair with Brock Lesnar in the early 2000s.

Please credit Wrestling Life with Ben Veal and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!