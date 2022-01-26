"That was just a knock at me" - WWE Ruthless Aggression star makes big claim on Nicholas' title win (Exclusive) 

Nicholas won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship with Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34, and the booking decision still manages to spark a few heated debates amongst fans.

The bizarre title change might have had a hidden meaning as former WWE star Rene Dupree has claimed that Nicholas becoming a champion was a knock at him.

The Ruthless Aggression superstar held the accolade for being the youngest to win a championship in WWE since he won the tag team belts as a 19-year-old rookie in 2003. The long-standing record remained unbroken until Nicholas, referee John Cone's son, shocked the wrestling world in 2018.

Dupree was also familiar with why the company booked the unlikely title switch at WrestleMania, as he briefly stated below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

"When they pulled that stunt at WrestleMania with the kid, that was just a knock at me. Oh yeah. Why do you think they did it with the tag belts and at WrestleMania? So I hear about it. Oh yeah!" said Rene Dupree.

Rene Dupree was released from WWE at his own request in 2007, and he never contacted his former company again. 'The Aristocrat of Badness' also said he had not watched a WWE show in over a decade.

Dupree felt that Vince McMahon's promotion didn't like former talents who didn't reach out to them, and they often took shots at such wrestlers on television.

"Well, see, I literally haven't watched a show in 15-16 years, but like, they will throw inside jabs through their television at certain performers. Well, I asked for my release, right, because I was going through some issues. I just wanted to get away from there for a while, and they actually get mad at you if you don't show up looking for a job again or reach out to them to be a part of their family again," Dupree added.

Nicholas' title win wasn't the only 'inside jab' from WWE directed towards Rene Dupree

Rene Dupree has previously spoken about being hazed backstage by JBL, and he revealed that the Hall of Famer even targeted him during his commentary stint in later years.

Dupree said that JBL's on-air comments about the French were an indirect reference to Rene Dupree's gimmick.

"So, for example, when Bradshaw was on commentary," continued the 2-time tag team champion, "I would flick through the channels, right? And he would always make comments about the French, the French. That was something he would always bother me with backstage in WWE. The French, that's a jab at you, right? At me."

Rene Dupree was brutally honest during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted as he also stated that a legendary superstar intentionally hurt wrestlers in the ring. You can read more on that right here.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry