Former WWE star says one person played a vital role in Alberto Del Rio's push (Exclusive)

Ricardo Rodriguez has disclosed interesting details about WWE’s booking of Alberto Del Rio during his early days on the main roster.

Del Rio debuted in 2010 and instantly became one of the company’s top stars. He won the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank ladder match, and WWE Championship within a year of his first televised appearance.

Rodriguez, Del Rio’s former personal ring announcer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta about his on-screen alliance with the Mexican. He revealed that ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. played a key role behind the scenes during that time.

“What I was very thankful for when we were there, especially when we first started, Freddie Prinze Jr. was there as a writer,” Rodriguez said. “He was assigned to us. He was our writer, which was great because Freddie Prinze is of Cuban descent, so he understands the mind of a Latino, which was great because never again did we have that ever after that.

“He wrote for us as a Latino, and it was very needed. It was something that helped us out a lot. Obviously Alberto added his little mix to it, his little twist to it, but it was great.” [2:40-3:17]

In the video above, Rodriguez also recalls how he used to speak to Vince McMahon if he disliked a writer’s idea.

Freddie Prinze Jr. received instructions to work with Alberto Del Rio

A select few WWE Superstars have been allocated their own writers over the years, including Bray Wyatt.

Ricardo Rodriguez further explained how Freddie Prinze Jr. was essential in helping Alberto Del Rio progress as a main roster attraction.

“I believe the only time that we had a writer that was specifically for us was Freddie Prinze Jr. I could be wrong but, to my knowledge, he was the only one that was strictly for Alberto. I believe he was there before, but once Alberto came on I think it was, ‘Alright, write for Del Rio, and move on from there.’” [5:01-5:22]

Ricardo Rodriguez will be part of the United Pro Wrestling event at Clipper Magazine Stadium on August 20 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Former WWE Superstars Alberto Del Rio, Fandango, RVD, and Santino Marella have also been announced for the show.

