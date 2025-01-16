Ex-WWE star says Randy Orton legitimately disliked him; details incident with The Viper

A former WWE Superstar recently discussed his relationship with Randy Orton. He claimed The Viper legitimately disliked him.

Tank Toland (fka James Dick) had a three-year run in the Stamford-based company, during which he wrestled in OVW and on SmackDown. In a recent interview with the Wrestling Then And Now podcast, the 51-year-old stated he was the first-ever to get hit with an RKO from Orton as they went head-to-head in OVW.

Meanwhile, the former superstar disclosed that he was recently discussing the business with his girlfriend when he told her that the 14-time World Champion had an issue with him that he found out about later. He claimed that although everyone seemed to like him when he was in OVW and WWE, somehow he got on the 44-year-old legend's bad side:

"Just today, I was talking with my girlfriend about, you know, the business and stuff like that. And I was like, yeah, Randy Orton, man, he just, for some reason he just didn't like me. I was like no one said they didn't like me up there. Everyone seemed to like me. And I said but Randy Orton for some reason I caught wind that he kinda had an issue with me. I said, I don't know why. But I said, I found out later," he said.

Toland recalled an incident before an OVW show at Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom that he was told was why Orton disliked him. He pointed out that he was asked to call The Viper from his trailer when the latter probably thought he was bossing him around:

"I was in the same trailer as Danny Davis. He said, 'Hey, can you do me a favor? Can you go over and get Randy? I just need to talk to him about the match.' And I was like, 'Yeah, no problem.' So, I just go over to the other trailer, I'm like, 'Hey Randy, Danny needs to see you when you got a second.' And he's like, 'Okay.' Supposedly, he felt like I was being a big dog telling him what to do. Like what? That's the story I get. So, for some reason, he thought I'm some cocky, big dogging guy, I was like, 'Hey kid, go over there.' And I was just like, I was just doing what I'm told." [1:55 - 3:05]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Former WWE star is a fan of Randy Orton's in-ring work

Despite admitting that Randy Orton disliked him, Tank Toland showered The Viper with praise for his in-ring work in his interview with the Wrestling Then And Now podcast.

The former WWE Superstar gave the 14-time World Champion credit for his longevity in the wrestling business and not pursuing an acting career in Hollywood like some of his peers:

"I think he's a hell of a wrestler, a hell of a worker. I think he's fantastic and he's someone that stayed with the business. He stayed there for, you know, pretty much, didn't go Hollywood or anything like that. Not sure if he had the same opportunities that some of the other guys had but, you know. So, I give him credit for being a real staple in the business," he said. [3:08 - 3:31]

Orton is currently out of action due to an injury he sustained at the hands of Kevin Owens. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently discussed whether The Viper could return to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see when the 44-year-old WWE legend will return to television.

Please credit Wrestling Then And Now and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the above quotes.

