Ex-WWE star says he received a bigger pop at Wembley Stadium than CM Punk did on RAW

A former WWE Superstar has taken a massive shot at the crowd reception that CM Punk received on last night's RAW.

Punk made his WWE return after nine long years at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Shortly after, WWE announced that the veteran would be making his RAW return this week.

On last night's RAW, CM Punk came out during the final segment of the night and cut a heartfelt promo thanking the WWE Universe. The general consensus among fans on social media was that Punk received a mild reaction from the crowd in attendance. Former WWE Superstar Virgil took a shot at Punk in the comment section of WWE's Instagram post. He stated that the pop he received at Wembley Stadium back in the day destroyed the one that Punk received on WWE RAW.

For those unaware, Virgil took on Nailz in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The match didn't last long, and Nailz picked up a victory over Virgil in just under four minutes.

Virgil's comment on WWE's post

CM Punk himself received a massive pop at Wembley Stadium not too long ago

On August 27, 2023, Punk took on Samoa Joe in a singles match for the "Real World Heavyweight Championship" at All In: London at Wembley Stadium. Punk managed to beat Joe that night and retained his title in the process. He received a massive pop from the fans in attendance at the event.

Little did anyone know that this was going to be Punk's last match in AEW. Soon after, it was revealed that Punk had a confrontation with Jack Perry backstage at the event. Tony Khan later terminated Punk's contract, thus putting an end to the latter's AEW run.

