"The greatest wrestler there has ever been" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion opens up on Ric Flair's final match (Exclusive)

While it isn't an unpopular opinion, former WWE star Fred Ottman believes The Nature Boy is the greatest wrestler to step foot inside a wrestling ring. Ottman has competed with Ric Flair and has had a close experience with the WWE Hall of Famer. The 16-time world champion was even present during Fred Ottman's memorable introduction as The Shockmaster.

Flair recently competed in his final match along with Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match ended with Flair locking in his iconic Figure Four Leg Lock on Jarrett, who failed to pull his shoulder up as the referee counted the three.

The match sparked discourse online and fans were critical of the 73-year old's performance. However, Fred Ottman, who was recently interviewed by Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling at The Gathering Wrestling Convention, shared his thoughts on the match:

"There's a lot of talk about his [Ric Flair's] match and about the event. But you know what? I'd like to see anybody out there that's got a bad word to say about that legendary man. And he is legendary on top of being the greatest wrestler there's ever been. The greatest promo guy in the business. He can turn the tables in any conversation on his opponent and make him look like a fool." [2:25 - 3:06]

What is former WWE Star Fred Ottman doing now?

While his wrestling days may be behind him, Ottman's innovation and creativity hasn't stopped as he's working on a new project.

"I'm working on a little project for the last six or eight months with a guy named Avi Klein. He's a writer for Lionsgate Films.(...) Right now, I'm in the midst of a scenario with another good wrestler, Adam Bomb [Bryan Clark]. A lot of twists, a lot of turns. More along the lines of a horror type genre. For me it's a lot of fun. It's great. I let them the ugly side of Fred Ottman. It's a great thing," said Ottman [3:10 - 4:21]

It remains to be seen as to what the complete project is about, but it's an interesting road for Ottman nonetheless.

