Ex-WWE star says Shinsuke Nakamura helped him financially

Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan for 14 years before joining WWE in 2016. Fellow wrestler Karl Anderson recently opened up about The King of Strong Style providing him with financial support earlier in his career.

Anderson wrestled for WWE from 2016 to 2020 before returning in 2022 for another three-year run with the company. In the mid-2000s, the 45-year-old lived and trained at NJPW's Los Angeles Dojo. During that time, he met Nakamura and became close friends with the Japanese star.

On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Anderson revealed Nakamura bought him alcohol and meals for six months:

"Shinsuke looked at me and said, 'Do you like beer?' I said, 'Yes, Shin, I do. A lot.' He says, 'Okay, let's go.' I said, 'Okay, I don't have any money.' He said, 'No problem, no problem,' so then he literally paid for my food and beers for like six months. We became really, really tight, really close. He's a good dude." [19:06 – 19:28]

The two men shared the ring over 100 times between 2008 and 2020. One of their most notable matches occurred at NJPW Power Struggle 2012, where Shinsuke Nakamura retained the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura once checked Karl Anderson's bank account

During their time in Los Angeles, Shinsuke Nakamura wanted Karl Anderson to prove he did not have enough money to buy things for himself.

Anderson, real name Chad Allegra, added that his friend finally realized how bad his financial situation was after seeing his bank balance:

"He made me go to the ATM, and he goes, 'Chaddo, put your card inside ATM.' I go, 'Shin, there's no money in there, bro.' And he goes, 'Put in.' I go, 'Ah, s**t, all right.' I put it in. He goes, 'Hit balance,' so I hit the balance. This is in Los Angeles. I hit balance, and it said like 14 dollars, if I remember, and Shinsuke goes, 'Holy s**t. What happened?' And I said, 'Life, Shinsuke.' And he goes, 'Okay, okay. I take care.'" [30:49 – 31:21]

In the same interview, Anderson disclosed details about the time Roman Reigns told a wrestler to "stop b****ing" before a flight.

