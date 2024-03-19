Ex-WWE star says Stephanie McMahon once revealed what Vince McMahon really thought of him

Stephanie McMahon once gave Chuck Palumbo some brutally honest feedback on behalf of her father Vince McMahon.

Palumbo wrestled for WWE between 2001 and 2004 before returning for another short run with the company between 2006 and 2008. Stephanie McMahon was a creative team member when the 52-year-old won the tag titles twice with Billy Gunn in 2002.

In an interview on Monte & The Pharaoh, Palumbo recalled how Stephanie McMahon said Vince McMahon thought he was "too nice" for the wrestling industry:

"I remember one day we were talking in the hallway, maybe, backstage somewhere. She said, 'Hey, Chuck, you know something? My dad says that you're too nice for this business, too good for this business,' as far as my character goes. That stayed with me. I don't even know if I commented on it when she said it. I might have just shrugged my shoulders." [47:59 – 48:19]

Palumbo spent three years in WCW before joining WWE. He won the WCW tag titles three times with Shawn Stasiak and once with Sean O'Haire.

Chuck Palumbo compares Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon

In January 2023, Stephanie McMahon left her role as WWE Interim Chairwoman and CEO following her father's return to the company. A year later, Vince McMahon also departed amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Chuck Palumbo went on to explain how the two McMahon family members took different approaches to business:

"I think Vince was ruthless. I never had a problem with Vince, honestly, to tell you the truth, but I saw how he did things. I think he was ruthless, probably, for the most part. Stephanie, I believe she was a sharp businesswoman. I think she had more of a heart." [49:32 – 49:49]

In the same interview, Palumbo gave his reaction to John Laurinaitis' involvement in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Do you have any favorite Chuck Palumbo memories? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Monte & The Pharaoh and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Chuck Palumbo's quotes from this article.

Poll : Which version of Chuck Palumbo did you prefer? WCW WWE 0 votes View Discussion