"He's not a good person, unfortunately" – Chuck Palumbo reacts to WWE controversy

Former WWE star Chuck Palumbo recently shared his thoughts on Janel Grant's allegations against John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon.

On January 25, former WWE employee Grant accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. She also claimed McMahon instructed her to have sex with other men, including Laurinaitis.

Palumbo wrestled for WCW and WWE when Laurinaitis worked for both companies as a behind-the-scenes executive. Speaking to Monte & The Pharaoh, the 52-year-old made it clear he does not like Laurinaitis:

"Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis], I mean, listen, I'm not gonna beat around the bush, he's not a great person," Palumbo said. "He's not a good person, unfortunately." [46:47 – 46:56]

Palumbo added that he has heard bad stories about Laurinaitis and also witnessed his questionable behavior first-hand:

"My experience. Things I saw. Yeah, yeah. It was both." [47:01 – 47:08]

Palumbo is arguably best remembered for his tag team partnership with Billy Gunn in 2001 and 2002. Known as Billy and Chuck, they portrayed a same-sex couple and won the tag titles twice.

How former WWE exec John Laurinaitis responded to Janel Grant's accusations

Between 2001 and 2022, John Laurinaitis was one of Vince McMahon's most loyal right-hand men. Since Janel Grant's allegations emerged, however, the two men are seemingly no longer on the same page.

Edward Brennan, Laurinaitis' lawyer, claimed in an interview with VICE News in February that his client is "a victim in this case, not a predator." He also accused McMahon of exerting control over both Grant and Laurinaitis.

Shortly after Grant filed her lawsuit, McMahon denied the claims before resigning as a board member of TKO Group Holdings "out of respect."

