Ex-WWE star says she was told to rub oil on her chest and "lean over with her b**bs hanging out" for Vince McMahon in his office

Vince McMahon was the decision-maker in WWE for multiple decades. A former superstar recently recalled receiving advice from an agent on how to gain favor with the ex-chairman.

The former talent in question is none other than Francine. The ECW legend had a brief run in the Stamford-based company in 2006. However, she was released from her contract in October of that year. On her Eyes Up Here podcast, the 52-year-old reflected on her time in WWE, claiming she got in trouble for not politicking.

Francine also recalled unusual advice she got from an agent to get McMahon's attention. The Queen of Extreme said an agent told her to rub oil on her chest, knock on McMahon's door, and lean over, which she refused to do, speculating that could be why she got released.

"I was told 'Rub oil on your chest and go knock on Vince McMahon's door and lean over with your b**bs hanging out.' One of the agents told me to do that. Do you believe that bull (...) I go, 'I'm not doing that!' And I didn't do it. And that's probably why I got released," she said. [8:36 - 8:53]

Francine had a confrontation with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE

In an interview with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Francine gave more details about her WWE stint. The ECW legend claimed that although she initially signed with the company to become a manager, Vince McMahon regularly booked her in bikini contests.

The 52-year-old recalled confronting McMahon about her role. However, their confrontation ended with her demanding her release from John Laurinaitis.

"In 2006, I actually did sign, because I was told I was going to be a manager, but they had me doing bikini contests every weekend, and I was just like, 'I don't want to do this.' I'm 34 years old, and I have to do all this bikini stuff, and I'm just like, 'This is not what I signed up for.' I even told Vince to his face, 'Let me take Kevin Thorn's finisher!' He goes, 'We don't do that here.' I said, 'You don't let the girls bump here?' He goes, 'Well, I didn't watch ECW, I don't know anything about you.' All I did is go cry to Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis], 'Give me my release, I wanna go home,'" she said.

Vince McMahon is no longer in WWE. He left the company earlier this year after being sued for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking by former employee Janel Grant.

