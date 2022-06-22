"Beat the s**t out of everybody" - Former WWE star on Vince McMahon's special instructions for him

Kid Kash recently recalled how Vince McMahon initially viewed his short-lived tag team with Jamie Noble in WWE.

Kash, best known for his spell in ECW in the 1990s, worked for WWE between June 2005 and September 2006. He regularly teamed up with Noble during his final few months with the company.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, he revealed that McMahon thought he and Noble resembled two dogs. The then-WWE Chairman also gave the duo permission to “beat the s**t” out of their opponents.

“From the time Vince McMahon put us together as a tag team, his very words were like, ‘You two remind me of two f***ing dogs, and that’s the way I want you to wrestle,’” Kash said. “He goes, ‘I want you to beat the s**t out of everybody you work, and if they have a problem with it, they can come see me.’ Those were his exact words.” [4:41-5:01]

Kash and Noble became known as The Pitbulls on WWE SmackDown. However, they were forced to drop the name due to a copyright claim from Gary Wolfe, formerly known as Pitbull #1 in ECW.

Vince McMahon ordered Kid Kash to get a haircut

Several WWE Superstars have undergone transformations at the request of Vince McMahon. John Cena, for example, was told to change his hairstyle just hours before his debut in 2002.

Like Cena, Kid Kash received instructions from McMahon to alter his appearance after forming his tag team with Noble.

“This is what Vince told us to do himself,” Kash continued. “Vince pulled me and Jamie aside and [said], ‘This is exactly what I want.’ ... He told me to cut my hair short to look like a f***ing pitbull dog, so I showed up the next week with no f***ing hair on my head.” [8:53-9:13]

SmackDown star Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, has a similar gimmick to the character Kid Kash portrayed in 2006. As part of an ongoing storyline, Butch often goes missing and has to be closely monitored by Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

