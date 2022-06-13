"Cut his f*cking hair" – Vince McMahon's order to WWE Legend on his first interaction

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told John Cena to cut his hair in their first meeting.

Cena has been a key part of WWE since his debut 20 years ago in 2002. The 16-time world champion featured in WWE's then developmental territory OVW before making his main roster debut in June 2002 in a match against Kurt Angle.

Cena, in a recent WWE Playback video, said his first interaction with McMahon resulted in the Chairman ordering him to cut his hair:

“I found out at 2:45 in the afternoon that I’d be wrestling Kurt Angle. I had one meeting with Mr. McMahon before this. I was pushed into his office and Michael Hayes asked, like, ‘What do we do with this?’ Mr. McMahon’s first sentence to me, it was a short meeting. He said, ‘Cut his f*cking hair.’ Then I was out of the office.” (H/T: SeScoops)

John Cena faced Kurt Angle and lost to the Olympic gold medalist on SmackDown but got a handshake from The Undertaker backstage.

John Cena on what he would've done differently in his WWE debut

In the same video, Cena said he would've changed a few things in his debut match against Angle. The 16-time world champion feels he should've not acted like a fan in his debut:

"I’m grateful I debuted in such a historic arena with such an amazing performer [in Angle], but I’m also grateful it didn’t go well cause it taught me, especially when ‘The Doctor of Thuganomics’ character was introduced, I was neither ruthless nor aggressive. I was quite submissive, and passive, and acted like a fan, and I was.”

John Cena said if he were to do it again, he wouldn't offer to shake Angle's hand or look intimidated while shaking The Undertaker's hand backstage. His fortunes changed a few months later with The Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick, which saved him from getting the sack.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far